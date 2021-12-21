Kaduna civil servants to receive end of year bonus – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has approved the payment of end-of-the-year bonus for civil servants in the state.

This was announced in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekey, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the payment of end-of-year bonus to civil servants in the state.

“Civil servants will this month receive bonuses ranging from 100% of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30% for senior civil servants.

“Under the scheme, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as bonus. Middle level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30% of their monthly earning.

“The 2021 end of year bonus will cost the state N1.382bn.”