Kaduna 2023: Why I am retaining El-Rufai’s Deputy as running mate – Uba Sani

Uba Sani, flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming Kaduna State guber poll has explained why he picked Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, as his running mate.

Okay.ng recalls that the Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly unveiled Dr. Balarabe as his running mate in the 2023 governorship election yesterday following consultations with critical stakeholders of the party in the state.

He said:

“I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.”

He commended Dr. Balarabe’s immense contribution to the feat recorded by the Mallam El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

Sani went on:

“Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State. “I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate. I also enjoin them coming out en masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State. “Together, we are determined to make the state a reference point for good and responsive governance,”

Sani stated.