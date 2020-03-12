Juventus player tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Italian club made the announcement on Wednesday stating the 26-year-old Italy international, who played in matches against Brescia and SPAL in February, had not shown any symptoms of the virus.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Juve said in a statement.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

Juventus had held a training session earlier on Wednesday.

However, the club said Ronaldo did not take part as he had travelled to Madeira and would remain there “awaiting developments related to the current health emergency.”

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have suspended all competitive activities until further notice.

“The club is currently taking steps to put all the necessary procedures into place,” Inter Milan said.