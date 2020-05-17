Juventus offer two players plus cash to Barcelona for Nelson Semedo

Juventus have agreed to offers Barcelona €25m plus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and defender Mattia De Sciglio to sign fellow right-back Nelson Semedo.

According to a publication from Sport, Pjanic and De Sciglio have already said yes to Barcelona switch.

But, Juventus are trying to finalize a deal with Barcelona regarding Semedo join the Serie A champions.

If the deal goes through, the players in question will swap clubs in the summer after the 2019-20 season has ended.