Sport

Juventus offer two players plus cash to Barcelona for Nelson Semedo

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi Follow on Twitter May 17, 2020
Less than a minute
Juventus offers two players plus cash to Barcelona for Nelson Semedo

Juventus have agreed to offers Barcelona €25m plus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and defender Mattia De Sciglio to sign fellow right-back Nelson Semedo.

According to a publication from Sport, Pjanic and De Sciglio have already said yes to Barcelona switch.

But, Juventus are trying to finalize a deal with Barcelona regarding Semedo join the Serie A champions.

If the deal goes through, the players in question will swap clubs in the summer after the 2019-20 season has ended.


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close