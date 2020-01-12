" /> Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako is Dead • Okay.ng

A federal judge, Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako, of the Katsina High Court, has died on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Okay.ng gathered that Bako was involved in a car accident along Funtua – Kankara road in Katsina state on January 4, 2020.

Justice Bako was flown to Abuja following critical injuries he sustained from the auto crash.

However, he passed away this morning (Sunday) at Cedar Crest Hospital, Abuja.

Justice Musa Danladi, Chief Judge of the Katsina State, confirmed Bako’s death to Okay.ng stating that “the late Bako died around 6 am this morning at Cedar Crest, Abuja following an accident last Friday; he suffered serious spinal and neck injuries.”

“He had been in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were doctors tried to stabilise him for eventual medical treatment abroad.

“It has also being resolved to hold his funeral prayers and bury him in Abuja after Zuhr prayers. It is a critical; it is a loss,” Justice Danladi said.