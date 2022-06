Judge awards $15m in damages to Johnny Depp in defamation case against Amber Heard

A US jury found Wednesday that actress Amber Heard had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and awarded him $15 million in damages.

The seven-member jury in Virginia found that a 2018 article penned by Heard on the “sexual violence” she had suffered was defamatory to Depp, and was written with malicious intent — making her guilty of libel.