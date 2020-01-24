Entertainment
Jore: Adekunle Gold announces new song with Kizz Daniel
Nigerian highlife singer Adekunle Gold has announced a joint single with Kizz Daniel, Flyboy INC Boss.
Adekunle Gold took to his Twitter to share the news on Friday that he will be dropping his first song with Kizz Daniel.
The single is titled ‘Jore’.
He tweeted, “Adekunle Gold x Kizz Daniel – Jore… Save this tweet.”
Adekunle Gold x Kizz Daniel – Jore 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) January 24, 2020