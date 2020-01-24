Entertainment

Jore: Adekunle Gold announces new song with Kizz Daniel

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim January 24, 2020
Less than a minute
Adekunle Gold x Kizz Daniel
Adekunle Gold x Kizz Daniel

Nigerian highlife singer Adekunle Gold has announced a joint single with Kizz Daniel, Flyboy INC Boss.

Adekunle Gold took to his Twitter to share the news on Friday that he will be dropping his first song with Kizz Daniel.

The single is titled ‘Jore’.

He tweeted, “Adekunle Gold x Kizz Daniel – Jore… Save this tweet.”

 



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close