Iyabo Ojo shows off her two children, considering third child

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has disclosed that she might consider having her third child.

The 42-year-old Nollywood star on Thursday shared a collage photo of her two grown children, Festus and Priscilla, bragging about making ‘cutest & prettiest babies’.

She posted: “Honestly, I think I make the cutest & prettiest babies 🤗😜😜😜. I need to make one more for the road, what do you think?”