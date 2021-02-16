I’ve joined APC – Gbenga Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has announced that he has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Daniel made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ex-governor, his support for Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun was essential in his decision.

He said: “Dear friends & colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board.

“However in the last 48 hours things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairman request to visit me at Asoludero on Wednesday with about three Governors.

“While planning for the visit Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me later today with another set of Governors later today.

“It therefore means that I have finally been ‘captured’. I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news go viral. Thanks for your understanding.”