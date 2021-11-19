‘It was very tormenting’, Dangote narrates how he watched his brother die

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has revealed that he watched his brother, Sani Dangote, die while on life support machine.

Dangote speaking when received the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on a condolence visit said his brother’s death was very tormenting.

He said: “It is a very tough time for us; it has been very trying, especially for myself. Having a brother like him; once you lose him it is really very painful. He died in front of me, our mother and all his children.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour. And you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working. It was very tormenting.”

The chairman of Dangote Group thanked Tinubu for taking the time to visit the family. He also thanked others present adding that their presence would help reduce the pain they suffer from the loss.

“Your excellency, you are our host because you are the governor of all of us and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds, its not easy.

“I thank you all for all your prayers and your support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain that we are going through,” Dangote said.

Sani Dangote, who was the vice president of Dangote Group, passed away in a US hospital.