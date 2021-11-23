‘It is fake news‘, Lai Mohammed breaks silence on Lagos EndSARS report

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the report submitted by the Lagos State EndSARS panel on Police Brutality as fake news.

The minister said this during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the findings of the panel were not backed up with facts.

He said the discrepancies observed in the panel’s report have never been seen n the history of any judicial panel set up in the country.

“Without mincing words, never in the history of any judicial panel in Nigeria has a report been so riddled with discrepancies and conclusions that are not backed up [with facts],” he said.

“It was a phantom massacre. The report in circulation cannot be relied upon. The leakage of an unsigned report to the public is not enough.

“There is absolutely nothing in the report, circulating, to change our mind that there was a massacre at the Lekki tollgate.”

More details later…