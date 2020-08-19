News

ISWAP terrorists take hundreds of civilians hostage in Borno

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ng August 19, 2020
Less than a minute

Suspected Islamic State fighters in West Africa (ISWAP) invaded a town in northeastern Nigeria, taking hundreds of civilians hostage, local and security sources told AFP on Wednesday.

“ISWAP” terrorists “took control of Kukawa (in the Lake Chad region) on Tuesday evening and took hundreds of civilians hostage”, who had just returned from returning to their homes after being displaced to a camp because of the violence for two years, said Babakura Kolo, leader of a civilian militia.

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Via
AFP
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close