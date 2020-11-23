News
Isa Pantami announces death of 13-year-old daughter
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday, announced the death of his 13-year-old girl, Aisha.
The minister made this announcement via his Twitter handle.
He tweeted: “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year-old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago.
“Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer in sha Allah. May Allah forgive and be merciful to her.”