Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Iran’s supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

Okay.ng reports that the United States (US) killed Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a statement on his official website, said:

“Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Khamenei described Qaani as one of the “most decorated commanders” of the Guards during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

“The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani,” said the supreme leader.

“I call on the members of the force to be present and cooperate with General Qaani and wish him divine prosperity, acceptance and guidance,” he added.