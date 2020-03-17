IPPIS: ASUU, FG in meeting over two-week warning strike

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are currently holding a meeting over the two-week warning strike embarked upon by the university lecturers.

The union had last week Monday declared a two-week warning strike over the non-payment of salaries to their members who failed to enroll into the federal government’s Integrated Payroll Personal Information System (IPPIS).

The meeting is currently holding at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. The minister noted that the meeting would be divided into two sessions, namely the open session and the technical session.

In attendance at the meeting are Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; the Minister of Education (State), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the ASUU delegation led by its president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi. Other issues which are yet to be addressed by the Federal Government includes the revitalisation of University, Earned Academic allowances.