iPhone 13: Reactions trail renders of upcoming Apple devices
iPhone 13 is presently trending on Twitter as renders of the Apple device surfaced on the internet.
Popular YouTube channel, EverythingApple Pro, has released renders of the 2021 iPhones expected to out later in the year.
Filip Koroy, the man behind EverythingApple Pro, said a popular leaker, Max Weinbach, disclosed to him that the iPhone 13 will feature multiple upgrades.
According to him, Weinbach said Apple will “refine” the matte back of the iPhone 13 Pro models with a “more grippy textured back that will be slightly more comfortable [to hold]”.
Below are some reactions on the renders released by EverythingApplePro: