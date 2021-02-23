iPhone 13: Reactions trail renders of upcoming Apple devices

iPhone 13 is presently trending on Twitter as renders of the Apple device surfaced on the internet.

Popular YouTube channel, EverythingApple Pro, has released renders of the 2021 iPhones expected to out later in the year.

Filip Koroy, the man behind EverythingApple Pro, said a popular leaker, Max Weinbach, disclosed to him that the iPhone 13 will feature multiple upgrades.

According to him, Weinbach said Apple will “refine” the matte back of the iPhone 13 Pro models with a “more grippy textured back that will be slightly more comfortable [to hold]”.

Below are some reactions on the renders released by EverythingApplePro:

If they like they should release iPhone 13 or even iPhone 69, you see this iPhone 11 ehn, I won’t change it in another 600 Years. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 23, 2021

iPhone 13 is coming…like wtf this people playing with our minds — Enock💦 (@Wo__GyimieNo) February 23, 2021