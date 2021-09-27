Insecurity: Katsina govt directs schools to reopen October 3

The Katsina state government has announced October 3, 2021, as the official resumption date for all public and private schools.

The spokesperson for the education ministry, Sani Danjuma, announced this in a statement.

In the statement, the commissioner of education, Badamasi Lawal, disclosed that classes would resume on October 4 for both day and boarding students.

The schools had earlier been scheduled to resume on September 13, but the government postponed the resumption date to adjust to the schools’ timetable.

Mr Lawal explained that the adjustment of the timetable was to enable the alignment of the academic calendar with that of other states.

He also stated that the resumption was to complete the third term academic activities for the 2020/2021 session, including in schools in areas facing security challenges.

Mr Lawal called on all schools across the state to strictly observe preventive measures against the COVID-19, particularly hand sanitisers, face masks, and observance of social distancing.

The commissioner further assured parents and the students of adequate security, saying that the state government would do everything possible to protect their lives.

Mr Lawal also appealed to parents and the public to continue to pray for the end of insecurity in the state and other areas in the North.