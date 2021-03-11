Insecurity: Gumi promised to help FG – NSA Monguno

National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno, has said popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has promised to help the government tackle security challenges in the country.

Monguno made this revelation while speaking on Thursday at a State House Briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja.

According to the NSA, he had met with Gumi, and that the government is waiting to see how the cleric could help in the fight against insecurity.

He said: “While government is not averse to talking with these entities, it also has to fully apply its weight. You can’t negotiate with people who are unreliable and who will continue to hurt society.

“We will apply the full weight of the government to deal with these criminals.

“These are not people looking for anything that is genuine or legitimate, they’re just out to take calculated measures to inflict pain and violence on innocent people. We must deal with them the way they need to be dealt with. We will fully assert the government’s will.”