Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, Masari urges FG

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

The government made this call in his keynote speech while declaring open the 2021 third quarter general meeting of the conference of state legislators of Nigeria on Saturday.

According to Masari, the spate of insecurity was crippling socio-economic activities and development in the state and the nation at large, hence the need for serious measures to curb the menace.

He said: “In Katsina state, our major problem is the security challenge we are facing in some parts of the state. With the support of the state house of assembly, some legal frameworks were put in place, while the existing ones were restructured in order to address security challenges.

“Issues of conflicts with different pressure groups could be resolved through dialogue with stakeholders and other relevant groups to avoid the loss of lives and destruction of properties being experienced in almost many parts of the state and the country.

“I wish to call on the federal government to declare emergency on the nation’s security in order to bring an end to loss of lives and properties across the state.

“Security agencies are putting in their best to address the security issues across the country, but more has to be done to curtail the activities of bandits, cattle rustlers, armed separatists and other criminal elements across the country.”