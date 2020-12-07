Insecurity: Buhari to address National Assembly on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly over the issue of insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed by the president’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, via her Twitter handle on Monday.

“President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” she tweeted.

This is coming following an invitation by the House of Representatives over the matter of security.