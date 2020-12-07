News

Insecurity: Buhari to address National Assembly on Thursday

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 7, 2020
Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly over the issue of insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed by the president’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, via her Twitter handle on Monday.

“President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” she tweeted.

This is coming following an invitation by the House of Representatives over the matter of security.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 7, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button