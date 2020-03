Less than a minute

In Pictures: How Osinbajo celebrated his 63rd birthday in Aso Rock

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, marked his 63rd birthday.

Family members and other dignitaries attended the birthday celebration at the State House in Abuja.

The former head of state, Yakubu Gowon; governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel were present at the ceremony.

Here are photos from the event: