Imo Assembly impeaches Speaker

Agency Report with Okay.ngNovember 8, 2021
Imo State House of Assembly impeached its Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC – Onuimo), during a special sitting on Monday.

Details of the impeachment process were not available at the time of this report. Still, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mr Emeziem’s removal followed a resolution signed by 19 of the 27 members of the house.

Kennedy Ibeh (APC – Obowo), a second-term member of the assembly, has emerged as the new Speaker.

NAN reports that members of the house left the assembly’s premises as soon they finished the closed-door sitting.

Mr Emeziem had, last week, announced the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Amarachi Iwanyanwu.

He did not give any reason for the removal.

