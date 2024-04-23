Abuja School Launches Probe as Student Bullying Video Sparks Outcry

Lead British International School in Abuja has commenced an investigation into a viral bullying incident involving its students, following the circulation of videos depicting a student, identified as Maryam, being slapped by her peer.

The videos, shared widely on social media, showed Maryam being surrounded by fellow uniformed students while one of them proceeded to administer slaps to her face. During the altercation, derogatory comments such as “Who broke my heart” and “I spoilt her relationship” were heard within the school premises.

The incident has sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media, prompting calls for appropriate measures to be taken against the perpetrator.

In response, the school’s management released a statement on Tuesday, expressing deep concern over the bullying incident and affirming its commitment to addressing the matter seriously.

Abraham Ogunkanmbi, the head of Lead British International School Abuja, stated that the school has initiated an investigation and appointed a dedicated team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

The statement reads partly: “Lead British International School, Abuja is deeply concerned about the recent incident of bullying that has come to light. We are taking this matter very seriously.

“Upon learning of the incident, we initiated the process of reaching out to the victim and family to provide support, including access to counselling services to help them cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the incident.

“Additionally, we will be working with the perpetrators and their families, offering counselling and disciplinary measures to address their behaviour which has no place in society.

“We have also immediately initiated an investigation, appointing a dedicated team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

“The team has been gathering information, including reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes.”