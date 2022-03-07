I’m not guilty of drug trafficking charges, Abba Kyari tells court

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari on Monday pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Kyari and six others were arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

During their arraignment on Monday, Kyari and police co-defendants ( ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba, Inspector John Nuhu) pleaded not guilty to count four of the eight charges that were read to them.

The suspended IRT commander begged Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja not to remand him in prison custody.

Kyari, through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, SAN, prayed the court to allow him to remain in NDLEA custody pending the hearing and determination of his fresh application for bail.

Meanwhile, two civilians charged alongside the police officers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against them by the NDLEA.

The two suspects, who pleaded guilty to importing 21.35kilogrammes of cocaine, are charged in counts five, six and seven of the eight-count charge.

One of the suspects, Umeibe, while pleading guilty before Justice Emeka Nwite, also prayed the court to have mercy on him.