I am not dead – Kannywood actor, Sani Garba SK
Kannywood actor, Sani Garba popularly known as Sani Garba SK, has debunked rumours going rounds on social media that he is dead.
The legendary actor in a video shared by his colleague, Abba Almustapha, said he is still alive and not dead as rumoured on social media.
”Here I am right before you. I am not dead, I am alive. When the time comes I will die. There is no need to be narrating fake news about my death, I am here but if my time is up I will go,” he said.
Garba also thanked actors in the Kannywood industry for their continued support towards him.
He said: ”Again I want to use this opportunity to thank the whole Kannywood Industry for taking care of me. I want to thank every player in the Kannywood. They have been supporting me financially and morally since I fell ill.”
The actor, who has featured in several Kannywood movies, is presently been battling diabetes.