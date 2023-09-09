I’ll Reciprocate If a Man Cheats On Me – Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy Bachor, the first runner-up in the Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), recently shared her candid thoughts on infidelity in relationships during a guest appearance on Toke Makinwa’s podcast, Toke Moments.

The reality TV star, known for her straightforwardness, didn’t hold back when discussing her stance on romantic relationships.

She revealed that while she can engage in conversations with multiple people, she firmly believes in loyalty when committed to someone.

In her words, “I am more of a loyalist. I can be talking to multiple people, but when I am with you, I am with you.”

Bachor emphasized her commitment to transparency in relationships, expressing her desire for her partner to be open and honest with her, sharing everything. However, she also made a bold statement about how she would respond if her partner were to cheat on her. She stated, “But, if you cheat on me, I will cheat back. You are mine, I am yours; nobody is going anywhere. We are in there together. But, don’t do things to me that you wouldn’t want me to do to you.”