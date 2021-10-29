I’ll leave in 2023, stop campaigning for my tenure extension – Buhari warns supporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a warning to his supporters campaigning for him to remain in office beyond 2023.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president made this declaration while addressing some Nigerian citizens in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension). I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that,” the statement quoted President Buharu saying.

He also tacitly expressed support for efforts to increase the role of technology in the nation’s elections, arguing that the introduction of the card reader and electronic register was God’s answer to his prayers, having been cheated of his victory in three previous elections.

“After the third so-called defeat, I said, ‘God Dey’. My opponents laughed at me but God answered my prayers by bringing in technology. At that point, nobody can steal their votes or buy them,” the President added.

Okay.ng recalls that President Buhari departed Nigeria for Saudi Arabia to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.