IGP okays new dress code for female police officers in Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has approved a new and improved dress code for women police officers in Nigeria.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the new dress code would permit female police officers to wear stud earrings and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.

It also said that the dress code was unveiled during the I-G’s meeting with strategic police managers on Thursday.

“The IGP noted that the Nigeria police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and an increased inclusion of female folks,” the statement reads.

“This, therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted the same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom amongst others.Advertisement

“The dress code is optional and senior women police officers have been tasked by the IGP to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code.

“The Inspector-General of Police noted that this development, which is in line with international best practices, addresses the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.”