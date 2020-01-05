IG places Nigeria police officers on red alert over death Iranian general

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert nationwide over the killing of Iranian military commander, General Qasem Soleimani.

Okay.ng reports that an American airstrike that killed a top general, Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who is the Revolutionary Guard General and head of the elite Quds Force, was killed at Baghdad International Airport.

DCP Frank Mba, Police’s spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday indicated this measure follows intelligence report sequel to the killing of the Iranian military chief.

The statement read, “This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

“Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.”