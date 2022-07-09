I won’t probe past governments if elected – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said that he would not “victimise or witch hunt” previous government if elected into office in 2023.

He made this revelation while speaking with journalists on Friday, following the unveiling of Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

According the the ex-Anambra Governor, his only interest is in blocking leakages and moving the country forward.

“As for probing the past government, let me tell you: you see me argue that you can’t close your shop and be chasing thieves, those who only look at yesterday and today will miss tomorrow. God did not give us eyes at the back, mine is to look forward,” he said.

“If you come into the government today and decide to stop the leakage first, you will get more. I am not going to be part of any form of victimisation or witch-hunt, it won’t happen. Nigerians must live within law and order.

“But I can tell you right away. If you, the principal person, the local government chairman, the governor or the President are not stealing, your family is not, and those around you are not, you will reduce it by 70 per cent.”

He added that Baba-Ahmed, a former legislator, was excellently equipped to contribute his intellectual and professional accomplishments to the effort to free Nigeria from the archaic politics of ethnicity.

“We made this choice of Datti, and I sat down and discussed it. I said to him, What we are doing is not just the two of us,” he said.