I didn’t clear Abba Kyari of money laundering allegation – AGF Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says his office did not exonerate suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

A report had emerged on Sunday saying that the office of the AGF in a legal advice no: DPPA/LA/814/21, written on behalf of the AGF by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the ministry, Mohammed Abubakar, stated that the evidence contained in the case diary had no link between DCP Abba Kyari and fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, in the $1.1million internet.

However, Malami in a statement issued by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, on Sunday said the AGF only asked for further probe into the activities of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, the media reports about a contradiction in his stance on the matter show a misunderstanding and misconception of the issue.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s stance is that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of absence of evidence relating to the first report,” the statement said.

“The issues were raised for further investigation with a view to cover the field in investigation with a view to arrived at informed decision.”