" /> Hertha Berlin midfielder Ondrej Duda joins Norwich City on loan deal • Okay.ng

Norwich City have completed the signing of Slovakian midfielder Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin on a short term loan deal.

Last season, Duda scored eleven goals and providing six assists in 32 Bundesliga outings.

But, he has fallen out of favour at Berlin under recently-appointed boss Jurgen Klinsmann.

Speaking to the club’s official site, 25-year-old said: “I decided I wanted to come here,”

“I spoke with the coach a few days ago about the possibility. I wanted to decide fast and I’m happy to be here.

“The main reasons are it is a nice club, the league and my situation with my ex-club. It was the reason why I wanted to change. He (Farke) was honest with me. He told me what was going on here and he told me everything about Norwich.

“When we talked, it was clear that he wanted me to come here.

“I’m going to do my best, but first of all, I need to get into my match rhythm and we will see. I hope we are going to take some points, step by step. In the end, hopefully everyone will be happy.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “It’s a good deal for all parties,”

“We’re bringing in a player who can play in the number 10 role or in the wide areas and he’s proven that he can score goals.

“We’ll have to see how quickly he can help us and adapt, but we’re hopeful he can be a very good option for us for the second part of the season.”

The Slovakian midfielder will wear jersey number 25 at Norwich City.