Headies 2022: Burna Boy, WizKid, Davido, others shine [Full list]

The 15th edition of the Headies Award has been concluded with Nigerian singers clinching several awards in several categories.

See full list below:

Best Recording Of The Year

Celebrate Me – Patoranking

Lyricist On The Roll

A-Q – The Last Cypher

Best Rap Single

Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Waje – “Last Time”

Best Music Video

Directed By Tg Omori – Champion (Fireboy Dml Feat. D Smoke)

Best Streethop Artiste

Goya Menor & Nektunez – Amenor Amapiano Remix

Best Rap Album

Carpe Diem – Olamide

Album Of The Year

Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid

Song Of The Year

Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems

Humanitarian Award Of The Year

Davido

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Davido

Best Reggae & Dancehall Album

Three – Patoranking

Producer Of The Year

Sarz – “Monalisa” (Lojay & Sarz)

Best Inspirational Single

Cultural Praise – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group

Songwriter Of The Year

Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”

Best R&B Single

Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems

Best Afrobeats Single

Peru – Fireboy DML

Best Alternative Single

Doings – Flavour

Best Alternative Album

Intermission – Ibejii

Best Central African Artiste Of The Year

Innoss’b

Special Recognition (Outstanding Impact On The Entertainment Industry)

Efe Omorogbe

Sunday Are

Bose Ogulu (Play Video Drop)

Special Recognition (Talent)

D’banj

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan

Next Rated

BNXN

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ojuju

Best R&B Album

If Orange Was A Place – Tems

Best Male Artiste

Burna Boy

Rookie Of The Year

Fave

Best West African Artiste Of The Year

Gyakie

Best North African Artiste Of The Year

Latifa (Tunisia)

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Diamond Platinumz

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration

Essence – Wizkid Ft. Tems

Best Afrobeats Album

Made In Lagos – Wizkid

Hall Of Fame

Angelique Kidjo

International Artiste Special Recognition

Akon

Wyclef Jean