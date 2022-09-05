Headies 2022: Burna Boy, WizKid, Davido, others shine [Full list]

The 15th edition of the Headies Award has been concluded with Nigerian singers clinching several awards in several categories.
See full list below:
Best Recording Of The Year
Celebrate Me – Patoranking
Lyricist On The Roll
A-Q – The Last Cypher
Best Rap Single
Feeling – Ladipoe Feat. Bnxn
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Waje – “Last Time”
Best Music Video
Directed By Tg Omori – Champion (Fireboy Dml Feat. D Smoke)
Best Streethop Artiste
Goya Menor & Nektunez – Amenor Amapiano Remix
Best Rap Album
Carpe Diem – Olamide
Album Of The Year
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid
Song Of The Year
Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems
Humanitarian Award Of The Year
Davido
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Davido
Best Reggae & Dancehall Album
Three – Patoranking
Producer Of The Year
Sarz – “Monalisa” (Lojay & Sarz)
Best Inspirational Single
Cultural Praise – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group
Songwriter Of The Year
Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”
Best R&B Single
Essence – Wizkid Feat. Tems
Best Afrobeats Single
Peru – Fireboy DML
Best Alternative Single
Doings – Flavour
Best Alternative Album
Intermission – Ibejii
Best Central African Artiste Of The Year
Innoss’b
Special Recognition (Outstanding Impact On The Entertainment Industry)
Efe Omorogbe
Sunday Are
Bose Ogulu (Play Video Drop)
Special Recognition (Talent)
D’banj
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice
Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan
Next Rated
BNXN
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – Ojuju
Best R&B Album
If Orange Was A Place – Tems
Best Male Artiste
Burna Boy
Rookie Of The Year
Fave
Best West African Artiste Of The Year
Gyakie
Best North African Artiste Of The Year
Latifa (Tunisia)
Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year
Focalistic (South Africa)
Best East African Artiste Of The Year
Diamond Platinumz
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best Collaboration
Essence – Wizkid Ft. Tems
Best Afrobeats Album
Made In Lagos – Wizkid
Hall Of Fame
Angelique Kidjo
International Artiste Special Recognition
Akon
Wyclef Jean