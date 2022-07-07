Gunmen storm Adamawa Reverend’s home, kill sons, abduct young daughter

Some unidentified gunmen have invaded the residence of one, Reverend Daniel Umaru of the EYN Church Njairi, Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Okay.ng gathered that Umaru’s sons were killed, and his 13-year-old daughter was abducted.

The religious cleric was shot in the incident, and is currently recuperating at the hospital, while his wife who witnessed the attack, is reportedly in an unconscious state.

Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen stormed the Reverend’s house around 2:00 am.

Fintiri has described the attack as shocking and barbaric, and charged security operatives to go after the attackers.

“The State Government condemns in the strongest terms the despicable attack on this innocent family; the perpetrators of this heinous act must be brought to justice, and we have offered our full support to the Security Agencies to do so,” Fintiri said, adding that Government would continue to confront crime in all its forms, including “the threat posed by kidnappers.”

Fintiri offered his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families and loved ones, including the Church.