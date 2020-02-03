Gov Sanwo-Olu deploys 65 buses on major Lagos routes

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited to deploy 65 buses along major routes affected by the recent ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Marwa) in some parts of the State.

Here are list of routes the 65 buses can be found and the specified transport fares: Ikeja – Ogba (N100), Berger – Ogba (N100), Ikeja – CMS (N200), Oshodi – Ajah (N500), Obalende – Ajah (N250) CMS – Ajah (N250), Inner Marina – Ajah (N250).

Idowu Oguntona, the MD/CEO Lagos Bus Services Limited, said in a statement issued on Sunday that extending the services of the company to these locations will help reduce the vacuum created by the restriction order of Lagos State Government on Okada and Keke operators in some areas.

He also maintained that commuters will enjoy the pleasure and comfort of riding in the new buses along these routes, Oguntona disclosed that more buses will be deployed by the company in no distant time.