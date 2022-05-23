Gombe PDP state Assembly, House of Representative’ candidates [Full List]

The Peoples Democratic Party in Gombe State concluded its State Houses of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six and 24 candidates that emerged were elected for the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly respectively.

Below is the full list of the candidates as released by the party in Gombe State, on Monday:

State Houses of Assembly

AKKO LGA

1) Abdullahi Gaddafi – Akko Central

2) Umar Kalajanga – Akko North

3) Alh Adamu Kashere – Akko West

BALANGA LGA

1) Meriji Majoro – Balanga South

2) Saratu Jauro – Balanga North

BILLIRI LGA

1) Yakubu Ladollis – Billiri East

2) Nimrod Yari – Billiri West.

DUKKU LGA

1) Zakariyya Sa’idu – Dukku South

2) Abdulrahman Zaune – Dukku North

FUNAKAYE LGA

1) Mohammed Buba – Funakaye North

2) Abubakar Adamu -Funakaye South

GOMBE LGA

1) Ahmed Abubakar- Gombe North

2) Ismail Usmandodo – Gombe South

KALTUNGO LGA

1) Gabriel Galadima – Kaltungo West

2) Hassan Reuben – Kaltungo East

KWAMI LGA

1) Adamu Rilwanu – Kwami West

2) Ahmad Abubakar – Kwami East

NAFADA LGA

1) Haji Baba – Nafada North

2) Ibrahim Musa – Nafada South

SHONGOM LGA

1) Zubairu Ayala – Shongom

2) Markus Samuel – Pero Chonge

YAMALTU DEBA LGA

1) Salisu Lano – Deba

2) Kabiru Wade – Yamaltu East

3) Samaila Garba – Yamaltu West

House of Representatives:

1) Dukku/Nafaɗa — El-Rasheed Abdullahi

2) Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye – Hon Yaya-Bauchi Tongo

3) Akko – Aishatu Ahmad

4) Yamaltu Deba – Inuwa Garba

5) Billiri/Balanga – Ali Isa

6) Kaltungo/Shongom – Obed Shehu

In all, only three females were elected out of the 30 contested seats in both elections; two for the State Assembly while one clinched the House of Representatives ticket in the primaries.

The female candidates are Meriji Majoro for Balanga South and Saratu Jauro, Balanga North, while Aishatu Ahmad won for Akko Federal Constituency.