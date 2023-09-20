Globacom Celebrates Tobi Amusan’s Remarkable Third Consecutive Diamond League Victory

Globacom, Nigeria’s foremost digital solutions provider, extends its hearty congratulations to its brand ambassador, Tobi Amusan, for her outstanding triumph at the Diamond League championship in Oregon, United States, where she clinched victory in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

This remarkable achievement marks her third consecutive victory in this prestigious competition.

The sprint sensation secured her latest victory by completing the race in an impressive 12.33 seconds on Sunday evening.

This success represents her third consecutive Diamond League title win. Notably, Tobi Amusan claimed her inaugural Diamond League trophy in 2021 and successfully defended her title in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2022.

In a statement released in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom commended Tobi Amusan for her exemplary performance, highlighting that her victory, even in the face of recent challenges, underscores her status as an exceptionally talented professional with much more to offer the world of athletics.

Following her sixth-place finish in the championship event at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Tobi Amusan expressed her determination to return to the track “stronger and better.”

Globacom acknowledged that Tobi Amusan, with her third Diamond League trophy, continues to shine as a genuine African ambassador on the global stage.

She serves as an inspiration to countless young individuals who admire her as a role model.

The company praised Amusan for embodying the resilience and strong work ethic of the Nigerian people.

Furthermore, it encouraged her to persist in her pursuit of excellence, accumulating more accolades and leaving an enduring mark on the world of athletics.

Tobi Amusan has now etched her name in Diamond League history, becoming only the second woman to secure three 100m hurdles championships in the league, following the legendary Dawn Nelson-Harper.