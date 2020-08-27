Genevieve Nnaji: Why I’m not married at 41

Genevieve Nnaji has revealed the main reason she isn’t married at the age of 41.

In a recent interview, the veteran Nollywood actress said that her major fear is having a failed marriage.

She noted that she decided to remain single because she does not want to experience it.

“If I get married, I really want to stay married, and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner. It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive,” She said.