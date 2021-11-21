Gbenga Aluko, former Ekiti senator, is dead

A former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Gbenga Aluko is dead.

According to TVC, the 58-year-old politician was said to have died on Saturday after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.

On Saturday evening, Aluko was reported to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he passed away.

Senator Aluko was elected to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to represent Ekiti State in 1999 and had the unique distinction of being the youngest senator from the Southwest and the only one elected on the platform of the PDP from the Southwest.

Ode Ekiti born politician was also the son of the deceased erudite economist, Prof Sam Aluko.

He was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti in 2018.