Gbajabiamila reveals identity of his aide who killed newspaper vendor in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed the identity of security aide attached to him that shot and killed Ifeanyi Okereke, a newspapers vendor in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila, in updated statement on Friday, identified the aide as Abdullahi Hassan.

The Speaker, who vowed to get justice for the deceased, disclosed that he had contacted Okereke’s family members and would meet with them.

The statement read: “The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken.

“Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did.

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“l expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja.

“Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”