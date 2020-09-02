Gbajabiamila heads to Ghana over closure of Nigerian Traders shops

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will on Wednesday (today) leave Nigeria for Ghana following the closure of shops belonging to Nigerians in the west African country.

Gbajabiamila made this disclosure while speaking to reporters at the State House after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

He said, “I’m leaving for Ghana tomorrow (today) to meet with the Speaker of the parliament in Ghana to look at the issues on ground, as it affects our citizens, and to try and calm things down and see if there’s a way forward.

“I’ll meet with the Speaker tomorrow (today), I informed the President and he’s aware of every single step that we are taking, all the way and we hope that we’ll come to an amicable settlement one way or the other.

“It’s called Legislative Diplomacy, if you remember very well, during the days when I was Leader of the House, I led the delegation to South Africa during the crisis there with Nigerians and we were able to accomplish quite a bit, to simmer things down at that time.”

The Speaker speaking on demands said, “No demands, we just going to discuss in the spirit of African Parliaments and we’ll be looking at issues from time to time as they affect African countries and this is one of them.”