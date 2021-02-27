Ganduje sacks media aide, Salihu Tanko (Dawisu) for asking Buhari to resign

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sacked his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, also known as Dawisu.

The governor said Dawisu’s dismissal became necessary “over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the (APC) government which he is serving.” And failed to “differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.”

Ganduje’s directive was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the sack is with immediate effect.

He said the aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.