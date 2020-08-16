Ganduje declares commitment to help FG fight corruption in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he will not interfere in corruption cases in the state no matter who is involved.

Ganduje made this vow on his visit to the state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission on Saturday.

The governor urged the commission not to compromise in the fight against corruption no matter who is involved.

He said: “Whosoever falls into the commission’s trap should face the consequence. I will have nothing to do with it. I will not interfere with any case whosoever might be involved.

“With the way corruption is fighting back and the fight against corruption being an agenda of President Muhammad Buhari, the federal government cannot fight it alone.

“It needs domestication in the states and the local governments to succeed.”

The Chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji, speaking after the Ganduje’s comment, commended the governor for his commitment to fight corruption in the state.

“It is your will and support that has made this anti-graft agency among the best in the country.

“We have set benchmarks in the country and are being emulated by other states,” Magaji said.