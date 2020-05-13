HeadlinesNews

Gambari’s first words after appointment as Chief of Staff to Buhari

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 13, 2020
Less than a minute
Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari speaking to journalists inside State House
Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari speaking to journalists inside State House

The new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has spoken after his appointment.

Okay.ng recalls that Buhari unveiled Gambari as Chief of Staff during a maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the meeting, Gambari spoke to journalists on what should be expected from him as the new Chief of Staff.

He said: “I want to thank the president of the federal republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country.”

When asked what Nigerians should expect from him in his new office, Gambari said: “I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.”

Speaking on what the president wants from him, the Wambai of Ilorin Emirate said: “My loyalty, competence and support… I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support.”

Gambari takes over from Abba Kyari who died from complications of COVID-19 on April 17, 2020.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,787
Deaths
158
Recovered
959
Active
3,670
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 4:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,376,844
+39,242
Deaths
294,498
+2,047
Recovered
1,622,611
Active
2,459,141
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 4:30 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close