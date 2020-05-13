Gambari’s first words after appointment as Chief of Staff to Buhari

The new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has spoken after his appointment.

Okay.ng recalls that Buhari unveiled Gambari as Chief of Staff during a maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

After the meeting, Gambari spoke to journalists on what should be expected from him as the new Chief of Staff.

He said: “I want to thank the president of the federal republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country.”

When asked what Nigerians should expect from him in his new office, Gambari said: “I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.”

Speaking on what the president wants from him, the Wambai of Ilorin Emirate said: “My loyalty, competence and support… I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support.”

Gambari takes over from Abba Kyari who died from complications of COVID-19 on April 17, 2020.