Full List: Golden Globes 2022 winners

Here are the winners in key categories for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced on Sunday with no audience present as the industry boycotted the troubled gala.

FILM

Best film, drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best film, musical or comedy: “West Side Story”

Best actor, drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best actress, drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick… BOOM!”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best supporting actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Best animated film: “Encanto”

Best non-English language film: “Drive My Car”

TELEVISION

Best drama series: “Succession”

Best musical or comedy series: “Hacks”

Best limited series or TV motion picture: “The Underground Railroad”