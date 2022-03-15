FULL LIST: 15 tech startups selected for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 7

Google on Monday announced the participants in Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 7.

The selected startups are developing solutions in areas such as healthcare, education, fleet management, logistics automation and recruiting.

This seventh class includes 15 tech startups from seven African countries, with Cote D’Ivoire joining for the first time. The class was selected from thousands of applications, with final selection based on product stage, program alignment and market fit.

Over the next three months, they will work with Google mentors and facilitators learning best practices on a range of topics including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, organisational culture, growth strategies and more.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programs are organised around a virtual bootcamp concept that includes seminars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Bootcamps will take place in March, April and May.

Says Folarin Aiyegbusi Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa: “We’re thrilled to be starting off our seventh cohort with such a diverse and inspiring group of companies who are harnessing technology to tackle the problems that many people on the continent face every day. Startups in Africa are solving some of the region’s most pressing issues -from employment to logistics, banking, healthcare, and education. This is a journey that we’re happy to be on.”

The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 82 startups from 17 African countries over the past four years. Collectively, they have raised $112 million and created 2800 direct jobs. In this time, Google has invested $5m through a combination of equity free funding and product credits for Google services.

“As a digital identity onboarding platform based in Nigeria, iVerify.ng is extremely delighted to have been selected for Class 7 of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa amidst our need to deploy more robust technology infrastructure and scale our operations across Africa. We’re looking forward to the workshops, mentoring and inestimable value we’ve heard so much about. Thank you for validating our dream!!” says Zita Agwunobi, CEO of iVerify.ng, one of the selected startups.

Balqis Chepkwony CEO of Kenyan startup Fleetsimplify says: “Fleetsimplify is thrilled to have been selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa! We’re looking forward to working with the Google team to bring sustainable shared mobility solutions in Africa.”

“Google is committed to Africa’s growing startup and developer ecosystem,” adds Aiyegbusi. “Providing end-to-end support and investment to startups pays off for everyone in the long run. As these startups grow, they advance their local economies, create jobs and opportunities, and provide solutions in their communities. A stronger African economy is great for everyone, and Google is committed to helping African businesses thrive,” he concludes.

Selected startups (in alphabetical order)