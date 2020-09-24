Fuel Hike: Court orders NLC, TUC not to embark on nationwide strike

The National Industrial Court has ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) not to embark on the nationwide strike.

NLC and TUC had vowed to go ahead with its planned strike action over the hike in the price of petrol and electricity on Monday, September 28, 2020.

However, Justice Ibrahim Galadima on Thursday issued the interim order following an ex-parte application filed by a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

The judge asked the unions to halt action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicant.

He also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing the workers or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on September 28, 2020, or any other date.

The court also granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General Department of State Services to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.