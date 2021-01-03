Former UNILAG VC, Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe is dead

Former Vice-chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has died aged 71.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by registrar and secretary to council of UNILAG, Olayinka Balogun on Sunday.

According reports, Ibidapo-Obe died from COVID-19 complications but Okay.ng can not authoritatively confirm this.

The statement read: “With heavy heart, and submission to the will of God I write to inform Council members of the transition to glory of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadan which occurred today 03/01/2021.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the departed.”

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, was former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science, attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

He was born on July 5, 1949; married to Olusola and has four children.