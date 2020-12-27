Former Senator, Saidu Umar Kumo dies at 71

A former senator representing Gombe Central senatorial district, Saidu Umar Kumo, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that Kumo, 71, died on Sunday at a Gwagwalada hospital in Abuja where he was receiving treatment for the undisclosed illness.

Before his demise, he was the head of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in the Northeast in the 2019 presidential election.

Senator Kumo was among members of the peoples democratic party (PDP) that defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in January 2019 shortly before president Buhari won the Presidential seat.

He served as Gombe Central Senator from 1999 to 2003 before contesting the governorship seat of Gombe where he lost to ex-governor Ibrahim Dankwombo in 2011.

He is survived by his wives and children, and will be buried today at 2pm according to Islamic rites.