Tobi Amusan Vows Comeback After Losing World 100m Hurdles Crown

Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Tobi Amusan
Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan expressed her determination to bounce back stronger after losing her world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams on Thursday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Amusan acknowledged the challenging journey she had undertaken to reach the final, emphasizing the support she received from fans and well-wishers.

She thanked everyone who stood by her, prayed for her, and assured them that she will come back stronger despite the setback.

“It’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose, but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” Amusan said, reflecting on her recent experiences.

Amusan’s journey to the final had been marked by a series of challenges, making her performance in the championship a testament to her determination and resilience.

The defending champion’s title was claimed by Jamaica’s Danielle Williams in a surprising victory. Williams, a 30-year-old athlete who previously won in Beijing in 2015, secured the gold medal with a time of 12.43 seconds.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took silver with a time of 12.44 seconds, while Kendra Harrison of the United States won bronze with a time of 12.46 seconds.

Amusan, along with Nia Ali, the 2019 winner, was unable to clinch a medal, finishing sixth and last, respectively.


